Lara Croft Operator Bundle is Coming to Call of Duty

Today, Activision announced all of the details about Season 5 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, which is coming on August 2. The official announcement noted that players will get access to Operator skins for Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and 21 Savage to help celebrate "50 Years of Hip Hop." However, the accompanying post on the PlayStation Blog has seemingly revealed that a classic Sony character will also be joining the crew during the middle of Season 5. While Activision hasn't officially announced it, it looks like Lara Croft will be coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

The news was first spotted by CharlieINTEL, who noticed that, at the very bottom of the PlayStation Blog, there's a section claiming that "legendary treasure hunter and video game icon Lara Croft" is coming as a new Operator bundle. She won't be launching on day one alongside the Doggfather and Nicki Minaj, instead coming sometime later in the season. What's interesting is that there doesn't appear to even be a slot for her on the official graphic, meaning this might've been planned as a major mid-season surprise.

Breaking – Lara Croft from Tomb Raider is coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone, per the PlayStation Blog pic.twitter.com/byJYyu2Qc2 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) July 27, 2023

Unfortunately, that surprise isn't possible any longer, but it will be a fun addition. It'll also be fun to see how Activision works Lara Croft into the mix. Obviously, she doesn't fit into the hip-hop theme, so they'll likely need to drum up some type of event around her inclusion. Either way, Call of Duty has shown that it's more than willing to get weird with its Operator skins, so they'll likely be able to make it work. After all, this is the same franchise that added real-life soccer superstar Lionel Messi as a skin, so dropping in Lara Croft isn't going to be a problem.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone are now available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Season 5 kicks off on August 5 and will include all kinds of new Operator skins, events, and weapons. As we already know, the start of the season is just the beginning, with several mid-season updates also on the horizon.