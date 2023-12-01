Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Mode Next Week

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is bringing back one of the most beloved modes in the franchise soon. The Call of Duty franchise has one of the most iconic multiplayer modes out there. The toxic game chat in lobbies, the fast-paced gunplay, the legendary maps, and so much more help make it a really special experience. A lot of other franchises have expanded into doing other things like battle royales or larger multiplayer, while Call of Duty has always retained its 6v6 mode as a staple. It has other offerings as well, but the core experience remains the bread and butter. Nevertheless, those other offerings have managed to sink their hooks into fans.

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, we got a new mode called Gunfight. The mode positions two teams of two players against each other in a very, very small map and forces them to use the same weapons. You only get one life per round, meaning it's a game of skill. Should players not kill each other in the allotted time, they must make a run for a flag that spawns in the center and capture it to win. The mode is now a staple of the Modern Warfare series, but it took quite a while for it to get added to Modern Warfare 2. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 3 won't have that same problem. Gunfight returns in Modern Warfare 3 next week as part of the season one update on December 6th. It will arrive with five maps total, four of which are returning maps (Alley, Blacksite, Exhibit, and Shipment). It will be the same ol' Gunfight you know and love, but it will return with the glorious gameplay and movement changes that have been made for Modern Warfare 3.

Gunfight will be available in Modern Warfare 3 MP on December 6th with one new map and four carry forward maps: Training Facility (new), Alley, Blacksite, Exhibit, and Shipment. pic.twitter.com/XKnKNzkzUv — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 30, 2023

We can likely expect more maps to come to Gunfight in the coming months as part of future updates. As of right now, we have no idea if more old maps will return for Gunfight, but it will probably happen. More Modern Warfare 2 maps are expected to be added to the game, but it's unknown if that applies to Gunfight as well.