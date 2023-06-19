Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Leak Reveals First Look at Game

Thanks to rumors and leaks, we know Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 -- a remake/reboot of 2011 game of the same name, in the vein of the recent remakes of Modern Warfare and MW2, -- is set to release later this year as the next installment in the long-running first-person shooter series. Beyond this, not much is known about the game, and with an official reveal not rumored to happen until later this summer, this might not change anytime soon. That said, our first look at the game has leaked. Unfortunately, the leaked media is not of the reveal trailer nor does it show any gameplay, but rather two images have leaked online showing two different multiplayer maps in the game. And if you played the 2011 original, then you will immediately recognize said maps.

The leak comes the way of a Twitter account that goes by the name of CoD_Perseus and that is widely considered reliable within the Call of Duty community. Taking to the social media platform, the anonymous Twitter user shows off two maps from the original game that have clearly been remastered for the new remake/reboot. More specifically, they have shared images of both Terminal and Scrapyard, completely remastered.

Below, you can check out the leak for yourself, which at the moment remains up on Twitter. That said, don't expect this to remain the case. If the user doesn't take it down, then Activision will force it down. When that happens, we will update the story.

As always, take this leak with a grain of salt. While there's little reason to doubt the validity of the images above, they aren't official and thus should be taken with some skepticism. Unfortunately, for Activision, if the leak is real, it likely means the floodgates are about to open. Typically, when media of a game leaks online it's because there is a much larger leak inbound. In other words, be prepared for more.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Are you excited for this year's Call of Duty to potentially revisit 2011 and Modern Warfare 3? If so, what other multiplayer maps from the original would you like to see return?