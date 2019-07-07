Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Is Adding A Big New Gameplay Feature

According to developer Infinity Ward, one of the ways Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is evolving the Call of Duty experience on PS4, Xbox One, and PC is with big improvements to the animations and authenticity of its weapons, which in some cases, is leading to new gameplay features for the series. The developer notes that the end goal with these improvements is to ensure that the weapons simply feel “just right.”

Infinity Ward says that the devil is in the details, and this year Call of Duty is really, really paying attention to the details so that players really can feel like a Tier 1 Operator. Plenty of games look realistic and have a story that is immersive, but then the actual gameplay breaks that immersion. The aim of the new soft reboot of Modern Warfare is to avoid these pitfalls.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the ways the game is ensuring is with audio. For example, the impact of a .50 cal round will sound very different when it blasts a wall compared to a smaller caliber round. Meanwhile, Infinity Ward is paying special attention to the effects and animations of weapons so that they feel like they would in real life.

“We needed to do different effects on the weapon’s target, so that the power of these weapons translates into the targets that you shoot,” said Infinity Ward. “The sparks, the smoke, the effects, all of it has to be representative of the power that you’re releasing from your weapon, so it all comes through with our effects.”

Speaking of animations, the big new feature Infinity Ward is adding to the experience involves animations and reloading. More specifically, now there is ADS (Aiming Down Sight) reloading, so that you never lose sight of your target or your objective. It remains to be seen how big of an impact this will have on the gameplay, but Infinity Ward seems to think it will be large. Meanwhile, there’s also now different reload animations depending on how many bullets you do or don’t have in your magazine.

Anyway, you can check out Infinity Ward’s full blog post about the game’s guns and its pursuit for more authenticity by clicking right here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches later this year on October 25.