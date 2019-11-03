Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Reportedly Getting “Big Overhaul” That Includes Minimap Changes

According to a new report, Infinity Ward and Activision are preparing a massive overhaul for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which includes some big changes to the game’s minimap. The report comes way of TheGamingRevolution, who has been a largely reliable source when it comes to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare scoops. In other words, we aren’t dealing with a random Reddit poster or a 4chan troll, but someone with a proven history of Call of Duty scoops. That said, like anything unofficial, all of what you’re about to read should be taken with at least a grain of salt.

The biggest claim from the YouTuber is that the game’s new minimap is actually getting ready to revert back to the normal minimap. What this means is that the red dots that litter the minimap when enemies fire will return, which is something fans have been asking for in droves since launch last month.

Mini-map will be returning to normal by the end of November. — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevoYT) November 1, 2019

TheGamingRevolution followed this up with a rather cryptic tease that a big overhaul is coming to the game alongside this, which suggests the minimap change is simply the tip of the iceberg.

There’s a big overhaul coming — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevoYT) November 1, 2019

Now, it’s important to remember none of this is official information. The YouTuber has indeed had accurate scoops in the past, but they’ve also had scoops that turned out to be false, whether this was due to them being untrue from the jump or simply wrong because over time things changed like they always do in game development, is neither here nor there. In other words, please don’t take any of this to the bookies.

