Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Fans Are Unhappy About Confirmation Of Returning Features

Developer Infinity Ward and publisher Activision have confirmed that gestures and sprays will be returning in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And like previously, gestures or sprays will be used by pressing down on the d-pad. Beyond this, no further details on the two cosmetic items were divulged. In fact, we hardly know anything about cosmetics in the game and how they will distributed. That said, just news that gestures and sprays are returning was enough to ruin the mood of some fans looking forward to the first-person shooter.

For those that don’t know: sprays and gestures are simply cosmetic items with no gameplay impact, however, they aren’t liked by many hardcore fans of the series. For one, some are now worried they will be the filler content in Supply Drops. Meanwhile, others don’t like how many cosmetic items have been stuffed into the game recently, and these are certainly some of the most filler-esq cosmetics in the game. And of course, there’s also many players upset that things like gestures and sprays are returning while there’s no mini-map.

As you may know, a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare glitch also recently confirmed that Supply Drops will be returning, which also didn’t make fans happy. That said, thankfully the beta is currently going on, so fans have been distracted from the bad news a bit.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on October 25, this year. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming first-person shooter, be sure to peruse all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

Source: Activision via Charlie Intel