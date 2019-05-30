Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Release Window Leaked

The official reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is less than 24 hours away, which means fans will soon know exactly what is arriving as this year’s installment in the long running series. While we already know the title of the upcoming title, as confusing or hilarious as it may be to some, we have to wait until the official reveal from Activision to learn the likes of the release date, what gameplay will be like, and all of that fun stuff. That said, it looks like someone may have jumped the gun, as the key art, release window, and more may have just been revealed through a leak on the official Call of Duty YouTube channel.

It would appear that some users have been able to catch a sneak peak at what is set to be revealed tomorrow. What has been collected, while a lower resolution, gives away a couple of details that many were expecting to have to wait until tomorrow to discover. First, what appears to be the key art for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare can be seen. Again, it’s a pretty low resolution image, so the finer details are nowhere near visible. In addition to this, the month of October can be seen, and while there appears to be an actual date next to the month, the resolution renders it unreadable. Either way, it definitely looks like a two-digit number to me.

On top of all of this, some people were able to even catch sight of some of the footage that is part of the announcement trailer. It isn’t very much, and it has been compacted into a GIF, but it does offer a glimpse at what’s to come. Check it out in the tweet below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to arrive (apparently) in October for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. All will be revealed tomorrow, May 30th, but you can read more about the upcoming game in our previous coverage.

