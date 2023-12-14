Call of Duty: MW3 Gets Big Update With Multiplayer and Zombies Changes

MW3's latest update for Season 1 is now downloadable.

A substantial update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has today been released by Activision. This past week, Season 1 of MW3 finally kicked off and brought a ton of changes and new pieces of content to the latest Call of Duty installment. Now, a little more than a week after Season 1 has begun, Activision has let loose another update for the game that should primarily fix lingering bugs tied to multiplayer and Zombies.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, this December 14 update for Modern Warfare 3 mainly brings about improvements to certain problems that players have come across. On the multiplayer side of things, Activision has addressed issues tied to the UI, progression, and modes such as Gunfight and Search and Destroy. Zombies-wise, there haven't been a ton of adjustments but some changes associated with Act 4 and the Greylorm enemy have been made.

You can check out the full patch notes for today's new Call of Duty: MW3 update down below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes

GLOBAL

STABILITY & PERFORMANCE

Addressed an issue experienced by some players that caused items previously unlocked to become unavailable to equip.

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

» Assault Rifles «

RAM-7 (MWIII) Speedway v5 Short Barrel Attachment is now available to equip in the Gunsmith.



EQUIPMENT

Breacher Drone (Lethal) Improved impact detection to prevent inflicting more explosive damage to players than intended.



CUSTOMIZATION

Crimson Fate and Carbon Fate Laser Attachment Skins will no longer appear as default Skins when equipped to Shotguns.

Players who purchased the GG EZ Weapon Vault Bundle will now be able to use customizations on the Houndeye Integrated Optic Attachment.

Animated Emblems are now properly rewarded upon reaching Prestige Levels 1-5. Note: In the coming days, we'll retroactively grant these items to players who met the requirements prior to today's fix.

The Stormender's Priceless and Interstellar reward Emblems will now display the correct Emblem art.

MULTIPLAYER

UIX

Bug Fixes Kills column on the Scoreboard will now track properly in War Mode. Conversion Kits Attachment slot for certain Weapons will no longer appear locked despite requirements being met. Exiting a Blueprint Preview will no longer kick the player back to the Multiplayer menu. When using a Controller, hovering the Santa's Slayground Battle Pass sector will no longer kick the player back to the Multiplayer menu. Clicking the 'View Bundle' button on a Battle Pass Bundle in the Operators tab will no longer kick players back to the Multiplayer menu.



PROGRESSION

Challenges that require enemy Equipment to be destroyed will now progress upon the destruction of the following Field Upgrades: A.C.S. Comms Scrambler Deployable Cover Med Box Munitions Box Portable Radar Suppression Mine Tactical Camera Tactical Insertion Trophy System

Fixed several challenges where progression wasn't tracking.

Ray Gun Implemented measures to prevent illicit usage outside of support Modes.



MAPS

Operation Spearhead (War) Eliminated an out of map exploit in which players were able to access an unintended rooftop near the Launch Site. Eliminated an out of map exploit in which players were able to get underneath the map near the Garage.



MODES

Gunfight In Private Match, split-screen play will no longer cause DEV ERROR 12744.

Search and Destroy Addressed an issue causing unintended XP rates for various match events.

Playlists Increased Team Deathmatch and Kill Confirmed score limits in certain limited-time Playlists. 12v12: 150 10v10: 125 Small Maps: 125

Private Match With CDL Rules enabled, restrictions are now accurate to the Competitive Settings v1.0 specification. Training Course has returned, allowing players to learn basic movements and combat skills.



PERKS

Ghost T/V Camo (Gear) Players can now be stationary for 2s before anti-radar effects are disabled.



ZOMBIES

MISSIONS

Act 4: Dead Signal

Adjustments to the Escape: Defeat Gorm'gant step of the Dead Signal mission. Light Armored Zombies enemy types have been added during this step to provide a source of Armor for players.



GAMEPLAY

Contracts

Aether Extraction Addressed an issue that would eliminate players who attempted to overload an 'Aether Extractor' as the contract's time runs out.



ENEMIES

Zombies

Aether Worm: Greylorm Addressed an issue that allowed Greylorm to instantly die when spawned. Addressed an issue where getting eaten by Greylorm and grabbed by a Mimic at the same time could cause players to get pushed under the map.



Weapons

Addressed an issue that displayed incorrect Bruen MK9 attachment unlock descriptions in the After Action Report.

STABILITY