Snoop Dogg May Be Coming to Call of Duty

While Snoop Dogg might currently be focused on preparing for his performance during halftime of the Super Bowl, it sounds like the world-renowned rapper could also be coming to Call of Duty in the future. Although this idea might sound incredibly far-fetched at first, Snoop’s addition to Call of Duty: Warzone or Vanguard would somewhat be in line with some other wacky crossovers that each title has had in recent memory. And while it remains to be seen what Snoop Dogg would actually look like in-game, we might not have to wait too long to learn more.

According to Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson, Snoop Dogg is currently being considered to come to both Warzone and Vanguard in the form of a new operator. Given how unlikely this idea sounds on paper, Henderson stressed that he was “not joking” about this information whatsoever. Further details tied to when Snoop could come to either title weren’t given, although the fact that this info has started to leak in the first place could mean that Activision might have something to say on the matter soon enough.

It seems like Snoop Dogg could be coming to Vanguard/Warzone as an operator. I'm not joking. pic.twitter.com/3NqF7H6sM9 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) February 11, 2022

Over the years, Snoop Dogg has continued to strongly voice his love of video games, which has led to him appearing in titles like Def Jam, Madden, NHL, and True Crime. In fact, Snoop has also had a presence in Call of Duty in the past with Call of Duty: Ghosts when became a multiplayer arena announcer that fans could download as DLC. With all of this in mind, it seems like Snoop Dogg himself would be very much open to appearing in Call of Duty: Warzone or Vanguard as an operator, assuming that Activision would look to have him. If there are further details of this collaboration officially announced in the future, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

What do you think about the idea of Snoop Dogg coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard? Is this something that you would personally love, or would it completely take you out of the experience? Let me know your own kneejerk reaction either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.