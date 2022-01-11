Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone x Attack on Titan Collab Announced

It’s the collaboration that everyone has been waiting for: Attack on Titan is finally coming to Call of Duty. After a leak that took place late in 2021, many fans have been under the impression that the world-renowned anime and manga series would soon be coming to both Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard. Now, that leak has proven to be accurate with both games in question receiving a number of Attack on Titan goodies in the first update of 2022.

As part of the midseason update for both Vanguard and Warzone that will roll out in the near future, a number of new pieces of content will be coming to each title associated with Attack on Titan. These new crossover items will include weapons, a charm, a sticker, and emblem, and a number of finishing and intro moves that are tied to the popular anime series. Likely the biggest item in this collection though is the Survey Corps Operator skin which will make characters look like Levi, who is one of the protagonists from Attack on Titan. Sgt. Daniel is the only Operator that will be able to don this skin, however.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1480971715563778048

When it comes to how all of this new content will be available in Call of Duty, it will be sold off as a single collection known as the Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan — Levi Edition Bundle. The bundle itself is not slated to come to Warzone and Call of Duty until January 20. Conversely, the new midseason update itself is planned to roll out in just a few short days. Whether you play on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC, it’s also worth stressing that all of this gear will be available to pick up on all versions of Warzone and Vanguard.

What do you think about this Call of Duty and Attack on Titan collab now that we’ve actually seen what it will have in store? Are you going to pick up all of these new skins and items in-game for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.