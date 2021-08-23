Call of Duty: Vanguard Trailer Didn't Feature Activision's Name as a "Creative Choice"

✖

The reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard was finally released near the end of last week, but the announcement for the latest entry in the long-running shooter series comes about at a time where Activision has been in the midst of a class-action lawsuit. With this in mind, the publisher seemingly didn't want to attach its name to Vanguard in the game's reveal trailer and opted to instead use the term "Call of Duty Presents" rather than outright mentioning Activision. Now, the publishing brand has explained the reasoning for this decision.

In a statement from Activision that was acquired by Axios reporter Stephen Totilo, the publisher says that it opted not to attach its name to Call of Duty: Vanguard in the game's debut trailer as part of a "creative choice." No mention of the ongoing lawsuit that Activision is part of was mentioned by the company. "Call of Duty has continued to expand into an incredible universe of experiences. This was a creative choice that reflects how Vanguard represents the next major installment in the franchise," a PR representative for Activision said.

I asked Activision about the logo's absence, a change from other CoD reveals. Their PR: "Call of Duty has continued to expand into an incredible universe of experiences. This was a creative choice that reflects how Vanguard represents the next major installment in the franchise” https://t.co/12PPrXRFcY — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) August 20, 2021

As a whole, this statement from Activision seems to be quite a hollow one. Even though it might be claiming that it wants to begin introducing new Call of Duty titles with this "Call of Duty Presents" moniker, the real truth seems to be that Activision just wants to try to lay low at this point in time. Whether or not future trailers for Vanguard will feature Activision's name remains to be seen, but in all likelihood, it doesn't seem like something we should expect.

As for when Call of Duty: Vanguard is going to be released, it's set to come about later this year on November 5. It will be launching across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC when it does arrive.

