First Call of Duty: Vanguard Trailer, Modes, and Release Date Revealed

Activision and Sledgehammer Games officially unveiled Call of Duty: Vanguard on Thursday to show Call of Duty fans their best look yet at the series’ newest game through a new trailer and plenty of additional details. We also got a release date for the new Call of Duty game, too. Continuing the trend of Call of Duty games releasing annually, Vanguard will release on November 5th and will be available on current and last-gen consoles as well as the PC platform.

Vanguard will include the classic Call of Duty cocktail of Multiplayer, Campaign, and Zombies modes. It’ll also feature integration with Call of Duty: Warzone similar to what we’ve seen from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in the past. The trailer below shows off our first full look at the game and much of what it entails.

As Call of Duty players may have pieced together from past teasers, Vanguard will indeed be set during World War II and will feature content from across all fronts of the war, not just one or two particular regions. The Campaign mode will take players through these chapters of the war via multiple perspectives from characters inspired by real-world combatants. Polina Petrova, for example, is a Russian sniper inspired by Lyudmila Pavlichenko who was also known in real life as “Lady Death.” The goal with the Campaign is to give players a view of World War II through the perspectives of Petrova and others who pioneered the ideas of special forces operations.

Regarding the Multiplayer mode, the game will launch with 20 maps in November, 16 of which will be 6v6 maps. It’ll utilize the Call of Duty engine used in Modern Warfare while featuring a number of different features like environments and obstacles that react to destruction as well as what Sledgehammer Games described as “down the barrel gunplay.” The latter utilizes effects like pronounced weapon noises, noticeable barrel smoke, and other weapon-focused details.

Sledgehammer also said in a preview event that Vanguard will feature a new Multiplayer mode called “Champion Hill.” Vanguard’s initial reveal was more focused on the game’s Campaign mode and less on Multiplayer, but we expect to see more on the latter in the future.

For both the Zombies and the Warzone experiences, Sledgehammer Games and Activision are doing something a bit different. This game’s Zombies mode will be developed by Treyarch Studios, the developers who come to mind first when thinking of Zombies, and Raven Software will continue to lead Warzone development. Raven Software working on Warzone shouldn’t be surprising, but the collaboration between Sledgehammer and Treyarch is a first for the Call of Duty franchise.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is scheduled to be released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net on November 5th.