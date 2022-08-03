Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Release Date Reaffirmed for 2022

Activision has reaffirmed that it will be releasing Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which is the unofficial name of the next Warzone game, at a time later in 2022. Currently, Activision and Infinity Ward have revealed essentially nothing about Warzone 2, which has led some fans to wonder if it would even still launch this year. Despite this lingering silence, Activision has continued to state that the new battle royale shooter will arrive after Modern Warfare 2 this fall.

Outlined in Activision's latest financial documents, the publisher made clear that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, as it's referred to for the moment, will still release in the back half of 2022. Further details on Warzone 2 weren't offered up, but the game is said to be going hand-in-hand with Modern Warfare 2.

"The fourth quarter will usher in a new era for the Call of Duty franchise. Anticipation is high for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, planned for release on console and PC on October 28," Activision said in its financial document. "An all-new Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 experience, tightly integrated with the premium game, will launch as an extension of the Modern Warfare universe later this year."

In a general sense, it's good to hear that Warzone 2 is still on track to launch at some point later on in 2022. However, it does remain a bit peculiar that we have yet to see anything notable from the project. In all likelihood, Activision and Infinity Ward are likely trying to focus on marketing and promoting Call of Duty: Warfare 2 since it will be released prior to Warzone 2. Once MW2 hits store shelves, we then should begin to hear more about what the future version of Warzone will actually look like.

As mentioned, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently slated to launch in just a couple of short months on October 28th. The game will be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will also be released for all of these same platforms as well.