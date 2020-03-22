New Call of Duty: Warzone Limited Time Mode Leaked

It looks like Call of Duty: Warzone is getting a new limited time mode (LTM) in a future content update. Call of Duty: Warzone debuted this month on PS4, Xbox One, and PC after weeks and weeks of leaks and rumors. At the moment, it’s the hottest game of 2020. Thus, it should come as no surprise that Infinity Ward is apparently already gearing up to add new content to the experience in order to make sure it retains its massive 30 million playerbase.

More specifically, data miners have combed through the game’s latest update, and have discovered mention of a new “High Action” LTM, which Infinity Ward is seemingly prepping for an imminent release. According to ModernWarzone over on Twitter, Infinity Ward have added files for “High Action BR,” with BR meaning battle royale. Accompanying the file is a description that reveals a little bit about the mode. According to this description, the mode will offer the Warzone battle royale experience, but with more money, more legendary crates, and more killstreak drops. In other words, it will be like Warzone, but crazier (hence the name).

Of course, for now, this information should be taken with a grain of salt. While it’s obvious the file is real, it could be leftover from something else. Further, even if Infinity Ward is planning on adding a High Action LTM to the game, plans change. This isn’t to say they will, but remember that nothing here is official.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the free-to-play title by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, it looks like duos and squads are coming to the game. Meanwhile, the new battle royale game recently left Dr Disrespect foaming at the mouth with rage.