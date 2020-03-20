Call of Duty: Warzone Leaves Dr Disrespect Foaming From His Mouth With Rage

Call of Duty: Warzone launched this month, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And despite its problems -- such as its game-breaking bugs -- most people seem to be enjoying it, including most streamers, who've been flocking to the this year's hottest game like crazy. Among these streamers has been Dr Disrespect, one of the streaming world's most popular personalities. At first, it seemed the Two-Time was enjoying the latest installment in the series he used to work on as a developer, but not anymore. In fact, during a recent stream, the free-to-play battle royale game left the Doc foaming from the mouth with anger.

During a recent match of the game, Dr Disrespect found himself inches away from downing multiple players, and confused how they were still standing. This happened multiple times in a row before the Doc himself got downed, which caused his built up vexation to erupt in a classic Doc tirade, accompanied by some of his signature foaming from the mouth.

“How did any of these f*****g guys not go down," yelled the streamer. “How? “I’m shooting f*****g guys... I don't know. I don't know. This phony ass f*****g game.

The Doc continued, complaining how the game is too arcadey and comparing it to Fortnite.

“I feel like people [who play] Fortnite should easily just transfer right on in,” he added. “Come play this game. Right? Come play this kids game... Are you f*****g kidding me?

“Unbelievable. I don’t mean to sound like a whiny little brat, but I am," continued Dr Disrespect. "What the f-.... What? Am I playing Apex [Legends] or what?”

Speaking of Apex Legends, fellow streamer Shroud recently suggested Infinity Ward's newest battle royale game is better than 2019's standout battle royale title:

“This game is impressive just from a development standpoint," said Shroud, speaking about Call of Duty: Warzone. "What they managed to achieve is pretty nuts. Four times the population, four times the loot, the chaos, the map size, everything... it’s impressive."

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment letting us know what you think. Do you agree with Dr Disrespect or Shroud here?

