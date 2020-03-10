Call of Duty: Warzone Has “Tons of Content Plans and Live Events” Coming

For the last few months, fans had been begging Activision for information on Call of Duty: Warzone. After the battle royale mode’s existence was spoiled by leakers, nearly every post from the Modern Warfare Twitter account would be inundated with requests for information on the game. Well, now that Warzone has been officially released, those same fans can rest easy, as Activision plans on giving the game a heavy amount of support. In a press release, Activision’s Byron Beede, the Executive Vice President and General Manager for Call of Duty, teased major plans for the game, including additional content, as well as live events.

“Warzone is more than a new era for Call of Duty, it’s a game-changer for players and fans. We’re delivering two incredible modes of play within this massive world that take the experience to a new level,” said Beede. “The teams at Infinity Ward and Raven Software have created an amazing, free-to-play experience that’s accessible to all to jump in right away and have a blast. There’s a ton of content plans and live events to come that will continue to keep fans guessing and ready to experience new thrills.”

Call of Duty: Warzone takes a few cues from other popular battle royale games, while delivering an experience that remains faithful to the Call of Duty brand. In the game, players parachute into the battlefield, and immediately scrounge for cash and loot in order to buy Killstreaks and Loadouts, before taking on the other 149 players. Unlike other battle royale games, dying once does not necessarily mean the player is out of the game. Instead, they are thrown in the Gulag, where they have an opportunity to participate in a 1v1 Gunfight, where the winner gets to head back into battle. The game is available for download on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Players should be happy to hear that Activision has long-term plans for the title. Many fans were notably upset when the publisher announced that zombies mode would be dropped from Call of Duty Mobile. Activision claimed that the mode did not live up to their standards, but many players argued that a lack of support doomed the mode. Hopefully Warzone can evade a similar fate.

While it’s still early to say for certain, it seems that Call of Duty: Warzone just might prove worth the wait. Do you plan on downloading the game? Are you happy to see Activision pledging so much support? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!