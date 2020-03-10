How to Download Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is releasing soon which means that Call of Duty players will once again be able to return to the battle royale genre. Like other iterations on the core battle royale formula, Warzone promises some interesting features to set it apart from other projects and builds on the games before it. The game – or game mode, if you own Modern Warfare – is scheduled to release on March 10th but it’s launching at different times depending on whether you own the base game or not. Those who own Modern Warfare get to play first while those who don’t will have to wait a bit longer.

Warzone is coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net, so no matter where you’ve been playing Call of Duty games, you’ll be able to get this battle royale title. It’s scheduled to go live at 8 a.m. PT for anyone who already owns Modern Warfare and will be live at 12 p.m. PT for those who don’t have the game. This means that you’ll get a four-hour head start if you have Modern Warfare, assuming the mode finishes downloading in a reasonable amount of time. There’s no platform exclusivity in place with Warzone, so everyone who owns the game will be playing at the same time regardless of their platform.

When the downloads go live, Modern Warfare owners should expect to see an update available for their game. Warzone should then be found in the main menu of Modern Warfare on the card which previously said “Classified” and had a countdown ticking away the minutes until the game’s release. For those who don’t have the game, you’ll presumably be able to find Warzone throughout whatever platform’s store you’re using. Warzone should be around a 20 GB download for those who have Modern Warfare while those who don’t have it will have to download anywhere between 83-101 GB to play.

You’ll need a Battle.net account to play on PC, but there’s of course no subscription service needed to play. Xbox One players need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to play, but those on the PlayStation 4 don’t need PlayStation Plus.

Call of Duty’s new battle royale mode can fit 150 players in a match and has some unique systems in place to change up the typical battle royale experience. It’s got a cash system that lets people purchase resources to help their teams or eliminate others, and it’s got its own respawn system that makes players fight if they want to get back in the game. We’ll see all that and much more whenever Warzone goes live soon.

