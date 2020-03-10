Call of Duty: Warzone: How to Buy Killstreaks and Loadouts

Call of Duty: Warzone players who want to get their first win in the battle royale game need a strong loadout, and that means you need to know how to buy killstreaks, loadouts, and other useful resources. These things and more are available through the game’s “Buy Station” system that allows players to spend their money they earn during a match on whatever they think will get them through to the victory screen. That could mean picking up a Precision Airstrike to drop on the smaller end-game rings or a UAV so that enemies don’t get the drop on you, but those are just two of the possible purchases you can make at a Buy Station.

To even hope to use a Buy Station, you’re going to need some cash first. Once you figure out how to get cash and save up enough to go shopping, you’re ready to visit a Buy Station and pick up some Killstreaks and Loadouts.

How to Buy Killstreaks and Loadouts in Warzone

With some cash in your pocket – or at least some cash shared between your teammates – you can start looking for a Buy Station. On your main map or the mini-map, look for icons that resemble shopping carts. Those are the Buy Stations scattered throughout the map, and your best bet when it comes to finding one is to look at the key points of interest around the map. These are the named locations where you can expect players to drop often, so be ready for a fight if you’re planning on swinging by a Buy Station.

After you find a Buy Station, cash in-hand, and secure the area, activate the Buy Station to start shopping. The menu has several things for sale like lower-priced Armor Plate Bundles and more offensive options like Cluster Strikes and Precision Airstrikes. Some of the gear helps you while other options are made to hinder enemies, so you’ll have to choose carefully which ones you want to purchase.

The most expensive option right now that’s in the Buy Station is a Loadout Drop Marker. Much like a Care Package, this item throws down a marker that drops a loadout kit for players to pick up complete with weapons and perks. These loadouts found in here mirror the ones players set up before a Warzone match, so choose your loadouts beforehand to make sure you’re properly equipped for end-game scenarios.

Call of Duty: Warzone is now available for everyone as a free-to-play battle royale game.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.