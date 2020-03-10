Call of Duty: Warzone: How to Find Cash

How to find cash in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s long-awaited battle royale mode called Warzone is the question every player is asking now that the mode is live for those who own Modern Warfare. Tons of players are just now exploring the mode for the first time and trying to gain an edge. That means figuring out the best spots to drop in the new map while also learning the new systems at play that govern what types of resources players acquire and how well they’ll stack up against other teams of three. Part of those new features is the cash system that allows players to spend hard-earned money on gear, so if you want to make it in Warzone, you’re going to need to know how to make some money.

Thankfully, the pre-game tutorial for Warzone does an excellent job of explaining the process. For those who haven’t been able to play yet either because you’re waiting on a download or you don’t have Modern Warfare and had to wait your turn, the cash system is pretty easy to understand.

How To Find Cash In Warzone

Players start out with no cash to their name, but you can quickly find some around the map soon after landing. Landing at hot locations will yield players better loot with more cash likely found there as well, so drop somewhere that’s active if you’re looking to make a quick buck. Find cash in loot crates, by killing enemies and looting their gear, or grab some money that’s just laying around the map out in the open.

If you’re not having luck finding cash laying around the map, try picking up a contract. These contracts are spread out throughout the map and are seen as magnifying glass icons on a player’s map or mini-map. These contracts will task players with doing different things like securing loot or killing other players, and if you complete those contracts, you’ll get some money to spend.

Assuming you’re able to accumulate enough cash and not lose it by being eliminated, you’ll be able to spend it at “Buy Stations” scattered around the map. If your teammates need some extra money to buy whatever it is they’re eyeing, you can also drop cash by navigating to your inventory and tossing some out.

Cash is going to be a big part of Warzone as players get used to the mode, but like other battle royale games, it’s best not to focus on one specific aspect too hard. If you’re stuck looking for cash the whole game, it won’t matter how much you have when you’re eliminated from behind or the ring closes in on you.

Warzone is available now for Modern Warfare owners and will be available for everyone else at 12 p.m. PT.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.