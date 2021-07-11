Call of Duty: Warzone Dealing With Major Gulag Glitch

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone is in the midst of dealing with a pretty massive glitch. Notably, this glitch in question involves the Gulag, which is the area that players go to do battle after dying for the first time in Warzone. And while this bug might not end up ever transpiring to many who play the battle royale shooter, the severity of it means that this is something that Activision should probably look to rectify as soon as possible.

This new bug that has shown up in Call of Duty: Warzone specifically allows those who might be spectating in the Gulag to jump into the fray for themselves. Essentially, these players are able to parachute directly into the middle of an in-progress duel and have an outcome on the matchup. While those who take advantage of this issue aren't going to be equipped with a weapon, they can still approach other players in the Gulag and take them out.

A new glitch is allowing gulag spectators to parachute into the gulag and kill players that are fighting… Oh boy… #Warzone pic.twitter.com/zrL2ZTGQl5 — Call of Duty Warzone News (@WarzoneNewz) July 10, 2021

If you're wondering why this is a problem, well, there are a litany of reasons for it. Perhaps the biggest issue is that this error allows players who might be on the same team to gang up on opposing players within the Gulag. After all, the Gulag is supposed to be an area where it's all about 1v1 competition and nothing else. But if teammates can find a way to glitch into the fighting space? That changes everything.

At this point in time, Activision hasn't said anything notable about whether or not it will be looking to quickly patch this glitch out of Call of Duty: Warzone. There is a good chance that the team working on the game is well aware of the problem though, and as such, hopefully it won't take much longer for it to be eliminated from the title entirely.

Have you run into this problem for yourself in Call of Duty: Warzone? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.