Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Panic After Controversial Change

Infinity Ward and Activision have angered many Call of Duty fans by potentially locking Warzone 2 content that was previously free behind a purchase of Modern Warfare 2. If you haven't seen the chatter about the controversial change, Building 21 is now exclusive to DMZ players that own Modern Warfare 2. If you don't own Modern Warfare 2, you no longer have access to this content. If you didn't hear about this, it's because the information came the way of Activision Support, which relayed the information via email. That said, apparently this information isn't entirely accurate. It's true that this is the current state of things, but Infinity Ward has chalked it up to a bug.

The official Infinity Ward trello board has noted the issue and is investigating it as if it's a bug. Why Activision Support is relaying different information, is unclear. In fact, right now it's impossible to discern which is accurate. Both are official channels of communication saying two different things.

Building 21 is a map featured in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 as a DMZ mode exclusive. It was released on December 19, 2022 alongside the release of Season One Reloaded. It's been accessible for free to all players since release, so it would be a strange move to now lock it behind a purchase of Modern Warfare 2. That said, Activision is no stranger to strange and controversial moves.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. So far, it's been evolving very quickly even at the moment of writing. In other words, there's a possibility that this will all be resolved soon, or at least the confusion will be cleared up. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you of this potential change to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0?

