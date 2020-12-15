Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 Reveals First Look at Rebirth Island Map

✖

Rebirth Island is almost here! Call of Duty has been teasing the arrival of Rebirth Island to Warzone for quite a while, and its debut is quite literally just around the corner. The Season 1 update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone launches on Wednesday, integrating the games and bringing several talked-about changes to each. One of those changes will be the addition of Rebirth Island as a playable map in the Warzone game mode.

On Tuesday, just hours before the arrival of Season 1, Call of Duty began sharing plenty of details about the new experience with players around the globe. Rebirth Island will be a much smaller map than Verdansk, and the total amount of players in each game will be decreased, but the Warzone gameplay will stay the same. To get folks excited for the arrival of Rebirth Island, Call of Duty has unveiled the first look at the full map. Take a look!

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 First look at Rebirth Islands vehicle locations and map! 👀 3 Helicopter Spawns 🚁

3 SUV Spawns 🚙

4 Buggy Spawns 🏎

8 ATV Spawns 🚨 (Via @Name__Iess) pic.twitter.com/oaIZjZP3yG — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) December 15, 2020

Along with Rebirth Island, Warzone will be adding a new Gulag for players to be sent to after being eliminated. This new take on the Gulag will see a player strapped to a chair, but they will have the opportunity to free themselves.

Locations on Rebirth Island include the Chemical Engineering Office, the Water Tower, the Prison Block, and the Garden.

Season 1 will also introduce a new operator, who slides seamlessly into the Black Ops Cold War storyline. You can check out the official backstory below.

"Time to settle the score. A trap has been set. A CIA safehouse has been hit. And an old enemy returns to get his revenge. After storming an experimental Nova 6 production site on Rebirth Island, Russell Adler has made a powerful enemy in Vikhor "Stitch" Kuzmin, the ex-KGB leader of the Nova 6 program. And Stitch is looking to settle the score. Now, Adler and his CIA strike team find themselves trapped, and surrounded by enough Nova 6 nerve gas to throw the world off its axis."

Are you excited for the arrival of Season 1 on Wednesday? Let us know in the comments!