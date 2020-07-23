New Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Teaser Released

The latest teaser for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has been released, this time sent to the Twitter account @JackFrags. The video is a bit harder to discern than the previous two teasers, which hinted at the inclusion of trains, and the stadium possibly getting hit by some kind of missile. The newest video takes place one minute after the last video, and appears to show damaged security camera footage and a bright light. All in all, it's a solid mystery, and it has Call of Duty: Warzone fans guessing about what the future might bring! There's one thing all the teasers do have in common, though: each video seems to take place on August 5th.

New Vid - I was sent a leak video for COD Warzone Season 5... Link 👉 https://t.co/zy8h9LPzXQ@CallofDuty @YouTubeGaming pic.twitter.com/b1nFYGmP3H — JackFrags (@jackfrags) July 22, 2020

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5!