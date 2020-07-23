New Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Teaser Released
The latest teaser for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has been released, this time sent to the Twitter account @JackFrags. The video is a bit harder to discern than the previous two teasers, which hinted at the inclusion of trains, and the stadium possibly getting hit by some kind of missile. The newest video takes place one minute after the last video, and appears to show damaged security camera footage and a bright light. All in all, it's a solid mystery, and it has Call of Duty: Warzone fans guessing about what the future might bring! There's one thing all the teasers do have in common, though: each video seems to take place on August 5th.
New Vid - I was sent a leak video for COD Warzone Season 5...
Link 👉 https://t.co/zy8h9LPzXQ@CallofDuty @YouTubeGaming pic.twitter.com/b1nFYGmP3H— JackFrags (@jackfrags) July 22, 2020
Are you a fan of Call of Duty: Warzone? What do you think about these Season 5 teases? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
We did see a helicopter heading towards the stadium in the first tease.
It’s the reflection of a helicopter landing outside of the arena.— Funky Finger (@IIFunkyFingerII) July 22, 2020
There are a lot of theories bouncing around.
The first 2 characters of the season 5 warzone codes are the grid locations of the map. 5G for stadium and 6D for train station. Like 6D track 7, 5G tunnel 2 & 5G concert seat 3 or concession corner seat 3? Also the grid can be used as a chess board. - Steve pic.twitter.com/ZiMnVs8xXQ— First Person Gaming (@LasaldudeGaming) July 23, 2020
Is the stadium getting destroyed?
Looking more and more like the stadium is gonna get bombed Dark Knight style.— Ryan - ItsTrain x 🚂 (@YTItsTrain_x) July 22, 2020
The stadium and a nuke both seem to dominate a lot of theories.
I bet they open the stadium and launch a nuke out of it 🤣 #warzone
Map changes in
season five.
Some aren't buying into the nuke theory, however.
Yeah I don’t know how people always say that it was a nuke. A nuke would definally blow half of the map if not the whole thing— Luis Fermin🇩🇴 (@luisflow2413) July 22, 2020
Fans want to see these kinds of teases for other Call of Duty games.
I doubt it’s terminal and it’s probably another look at stadium. Hopefully later we get teasers for non Warzone content— Nolan Rooney (@ConfusedRealm) July 22, 2020
It's fun to see the community guessing.
At the being of season 5, the stadium opens up and you can go in there.
Then at the mid season, a nuke comes out from the stadium and hits the dam making verdansk a nuclear wasteland which leads us into urzikstan.
No matter what happens, people seem to be digging the mystery!
I am enjoying the teasers for Season 5 @CallofDuty #Warzone. Going to be crazy!— Matt “🍍Tiki Time🗿” Tyndall (@jmatttyndall) July 23, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.