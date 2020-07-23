New Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Teaser Released

By Marc Deschamps

The latest teaser for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has been released, this time sent to the Twitter account @JackFrags. The video is a bit harder to discern than the previous two teasers, which hinted at the inclusion of trains, and the stadium possibly getting hit by some kind of missile. The newest video takes place one minute after the last video, and appears to show damaged security camera footage and a bright light. All in all, it's a solid mystery, and it has Call of Duty: Warzone fans guessing about what the future might bring! There's one thing all the teasers do have in common, though: each video seems to take place on August 5th.

Are you a fan of Call of Duty: Warzone? What do you think about these Season 5 teases? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5!

We did see a helicopter heading towards the stadium in the first tease.

There are a lot of theories bouncing around.

Is the stadium getting destroyed?

The stadium and a nuke both seem to dominate a lot of theories.

Some aren't buying into the nuke theory, however.

Fans want to see these kinds of teases for other Call of Duty games.

It's fun to see the community guessing.

No matter what happens, people seem to be digging the mystery!

