New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 Teaser Features Nuclear Explosion

Infinity Ward and Activision have released a new and cryptic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 teaser featuring what appears to be a nuclear explosion. Like the previous Season 5 teaser, the aforementioned pair have decided to use a popular member within the Call of Duty community, Tyler Polchow, to reveal the new teaser, which is quite short, but has implications for days.

If you haven't seen the new teaser yet, it features security cam footage of what looks like either the inside of a bunker or a building within Warzone. The footage and audio is then interrupted by some static and what appears to b a huge explosion, or more specifically, a nuclear explosion. The teaser then cuts to "no signal," and that's it.

Like the previous teaser, this one also points to August 5. In other words, it looks like Season 5 will begin on August 5, and this may be when Call of Duty 2020, believed to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, will be revealed. The current rumors and reports claim the game will be revealed via Call of Duty: Warzone. If this is the case, August 5 seems like a likely time for this to happen.

Below, you can check out the teaser for yourself:

What's gonna happen in season 5!? pic.twitter.com/FodsPkOymv — Tyler Polchow (@TylerTeeP) July 21, 2020

At this point, it looks like Season 5 will involve a train being added to the map, as well as some type of nuclear explosion. That said, for now, it's unclear how any of this will come together.

