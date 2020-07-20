Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Teases the Addition of Trains

✖

Infinity Ward has sent the first teaser for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 to streamer @NickMercs. The teaser is fairly brief, but a chopper flies in from the left side of the screen, and the sound of a train can be heard in the background. In the video, the date "August 5th" can be seen, and the time appears to be 10:45. It seems like a safe bet that this could be the date and time that the new season will drop, which should line-up with the end of Battle Pass. No additional information has been revealed by Infinity Ward at this time, but the video can be seen in the Tweet below.

The video fits in nicely with some of the previous rumors about Season 5. Earlier this month, rumors began to circulate about an early August release and the presence of trains carrying loot. Those rumors also suggested that the game's map would see some major changes, which would probably be necessary to accommodate the trains! All in all, it looks like the pieces to the puzzle are starting to come together.

Regardless of what else Season 5 brings, it will be interesting to see what impact it has on the overall game. Fortunately, fans won't have much longer to wait to see where things go from here! Call of Duty: Warzone has been a major success for Activision, Infinity Ward and Raven Software since its release back in March. Since then, the game has seen a steady stream of updates to keep players coming back. These efforts have been slightly hampered thanks to some difficulties surrounding cheaters in the game, but Activision and Infinity Ward have made a number of attempts to keep players from taking advantage of exploits.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5? What would you like to see in the game's next season? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

