New Call of Duty: Warzone Update Brings Great News for Console Players

Call of Duty: Warzone players on Xbox and PlayStation should find themselves thrilled with a new update that is soon coming to the battle royale game. Since Warzone first launched, the game's overall download size has continued to grow to absurd proportions. So much so, in fact, that a number of Warzone players on console have found it hard to keep the game installed while still trying to play other games. Luckily, thanks to this new update that is about to release, the file size for Warzone will finally be getting scaled back.

Activision revealed recently that the new patch for Call of Duty: Warzone, which is set to release in just a couple of short days, will be making the game's overall file size smaller. While it wasn't said how much the size will be shrinking by, once this update is successfully installed, those on Xbox and PlayStation platforms should notice a change in the game's magnitude.

"With the launch of the Classified Arms update for Warzone, those on consoles — not PC — will see changes to their Warzone and Modern Warfare file, as both games are tied to each other," Activision explained. "These changes will likely see a larger than usual download size for Warzone and Modern Warfare. However, the overall game footprint will be reduced for Warzone players, once optimization has taken place."

In a general sense, this is something that almost anyone who plays Call of Duty: Warzone will be thrilled about. This change also comes at a good time because Warzone is about to kick off its Operation: Monarch event in early May which will see Godzilla and Kong duking it out with one another. Given that many lapsed Warzone players are likely to re-download the game to play this event for themselves, it's good to see that the file size won't be taking up as much real estate on one's hard drive as it did previously.

As for when this Classified Arms update is set to roll out, all iterations of Call of Duty: Warzone will be able to download the latest patch for the game this week on Wednesday, April 27th.