Call of Duty: Warzone Godzilla vs Kong Event Causes Intense Fan Reactions

The reveal of Call of Duty: Warzone's big Godzilla vs Kong event has really sent the internet into overdrive. Call of Duty is far from a serious or realistic franchise at this point, but it has mostly stayed in its lane. The absurdity has ratcheted up a lot over the years with the inclusion of zombies, anime weapon skins, characters like Rambo and Ghostface joining the game, and more, but the latest crossover takes the cake. After a series of teases, Godzilla is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone alongside his longtime foe and less nuclear monster King Kong.

The first trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone's Godzilla vs Kong event was released today after a leak revealed the start date for the event along with some key art. The epic trailer features the two titans duking it out on the island of Caldera while dealing with various human forces trying to stop them. King Kong is seen attacking planes, as is a common occurrence for him, as Godzilla emerges from the sea. Both monsters are clearly angry and ready to throw down, leading to King Kong charging Godzilla and ultimately, throwing the first punch. It remains to be seen who will remain victorious in this battle, but Godzilla ultimately took the crown last time around. The trailer sent many into a frenzy, bewildering audiences as the event seems more fitting for Fortnite, but its absurdity also led to lots of excitement.

Hold on to your… everything. The MONSTER OF ALL BATTLES is coming 😱 #OperationMonarch is live on May 11. pic.twitter.com/W217v7J8Dq — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 21, 2022

Many are already placing their bets on who will come out on top during the event. Activision has yet to reveal the details behind the event, so players aren't sure how they will fit in as the giants rip each other apart, but more details are expected to come in the next few weeks. The event is scheduled to begin on May 11th, 2022, so players have plenty of time to install Call of Duty: Warzone and make room for its massive file size on their consoles or PC.

Are you excited for the Godzilla vs Kong event? Let us know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder. You can keep reading to see some fan reactions to the trailer.