Sledgehammer Teases “Something Special” for Call of Duty: WWII Players Following Winter Bribe Issues

Some Call of Duty: WWII players who didn’t get to fully take part in the Winter Siege event have something to look forward to according to a response from Sledgehammer Games.

During the Winter Siege event that was scheduled to end on Jan. 2, part of the event gave players access to Winter Bribe challenges. These challenges allowed players to earn loot without having to worry about getting duplicates of content that was already unlocked, but if you were playing on a PC, you weren’t so lucky. Much to the frustration of PC players, the challenges were bugged on that platform and made it so that players couldn’t earn the Winter Bribe loot like those on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One could.

Commenting on the PC-specific issue, one player asked why Sledgehammer Games hadn’t been more transparent on the issue and affected PC players. After insisting that Sledgehammer would “just shove it under the rug and never talk about it ever again,” the comment received a response from Sledgehammer that addressed the issue.

“Hey there, it took us a little while to figure out what exactly happened and the fix wouldn’t have been implemented in time before Winter Siege ended, unfortunately,” the update from Sledgehammer read. “We are planning on doing something special for the PC community, and will let you know when we have more info. Stay tuned!”

Despite the promise of something to compensate for the lack of Winter Bribes, players still expressed frustration at a lack of communication with what was happening on the PC front. What the “something special” that PC players will receive isn’t known, but more info should be made available by Sledgehammer soon.

Until then, certain players who are also Twitch Prime members can take advantage of a special Call of Duty offer lasting most of January. Two supply drops are available, one Epic and one Rare, and a new weapon camo is also available for new members.

