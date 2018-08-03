Capcom Looking Into More Remakes After Resident Evil 2

Sometimes a remake is just the thing a series needs to give it a boost into the unbelievable. That’s what is going on with Capcom‘s Resident Evil 2 Remake, which looks awesome and is set to start off the 2019 gaming season on the right foot. But apparently, there’s more where that came from.

This article over at IGN indicates that the publisher may be looking at the idea of other remakes of classic favorites for play on current consoles, with the same level of polish that Resident Evil 2 Remake is getting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Capcom’s most recent financial report boasts a great deal of confidence in the horror survival game, noting that it could easily slip into the “million-seller” range with the hype it’s getting coming off its impressive E3 showcase.

The report notes, “Further, regarding remakes and re-releases of titles in our back catalog, we expect to explore these further with a variety of properties as a part of our strategy to utilize our library of IP.”

But most importantly, Capcom believes that broadening the scope of a game is key to getting people back into it again. “While the base story and setting did exist, we have made the most of our cutting-edge game development environment to re-create the content, and are developing it with a budget appropriate for a Resident Evil title targeting the global market,” it noted.

Sadly, it didn’t note specifically what franchises it was considering going back to when it came to remakes. There’s a possibility we’ll see Resident Evil 3 take the same form as 2 Remake down the road. But we’re thinking outside the box, wondering what would happen if the company chose to bring back Dino Crisis with the Resident Evil 7 engine technology. Let’s go even further than that and say that it’s a damn good time to bring back Onimusha. Who’s with us?!

For now, we won’t go too far off the handle. But obviously Capcom has a huge library of games that would do quite well for contemporary audiences. For the time being, we can just see what kind of goodness Resident Evil 2 Remake brings when it releases on January 25, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.