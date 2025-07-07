Capcom Gives Mega Man Fans Disappointing Update About Future Games

For decades now, Mega Man has been seen as the face of Capcom. While the blue bomber is basically the company’s mascot, it’s been a very long time since fans of the character had anything to celebrate. The last wholly-new Mega Man game was released in 2018, and it doesn’t appear that Capcom has anything immediate in the pipeline. In a newly released Q&A from the publisher’s 46th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, Capcom briefly touched on future plans for the character. While Capcom reiterated Mega Man’s importance, it doesn’t sound like there’s much for fans to get excited about.

“The Mega Man series is one of our most important IPs, and we are continuously considering ways to develop it further. However, we do not have any additional information we can share at this time,” the company noted in the Q&A.

mega man 11 was released in 2018, and the series has been dormant ever since

On its own, that statement doesn’t sound too bad. However, this is basically the same answer Capcom has given every year when asked about Mega Man’s future during the annual Q&A. Last year, the publisher responded that “we are considering how to create games for it on an ongoing basis.” That clearly hasn’t happened. Going back even further to 2023, shareholders were told that Capcom is “considering how to approach the production of new entries in the series, which requires numerous factors, including the development of a solid concept, ideas and gameplay, etc.” Given the fact that Capcom keeps looking for new ways to say the same thing, none of this bodes particularly well for future plans. Frankly, it wouldn’t be a surprise if we see a similar answer during the 2026 Q&A.

An actual new Mega Man game doesn’t seem likely, but it’s possible we could see more compilation games in the future. Capcom has used collections of older titles as a way to keep the Mega Man series in the minds of gamers, and we’ve seen a lot of older games made available to new audiences as a result. However, there are still some pretty big games missing, most notably the Mega Man Legends series. A collection comprised of the two Mega Man Legends games alongside The Misadventures of Tron Bonne would no doubt make a lot of fans happy, and help them overlook the fact that the series continues to remain dormant.

Mega Man appears to be on the back burner at the moment, but Capcom does seem to have some big plans for next year even without him. Resident Evil Requiem will be released early in 2026, marking the first numbered game in the series since 2021. The company’s long-delayed Pragmata also seems to be coming next year, which is a brand-new property. On top of that, fans can expect to see continuing support for Street Fighter 6 and Monster Hunter Wilds. Capcom also has a sequel to Okami in the works, though everything revealed thus far suggests the game could be several years away from an actual release.

