Unannounced Capcom Game Expected to Sell Millions Before March 2024

This year has been a big one for Capcom, with games like Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6, and Exoprimal finding a lot of commercial success. It seems the publisher still has some surprises in store, as it has revealed in financial statements (via Bloomberg's Takashi Mochizuki) that it acquired developer Sword Canes Studio. Apparently, Sword Canes Studio has been involved with three of the biggest games of the year: Final Fantasy XVI, Hi-Fi Rush, and Capcom's Street Fighter 6. The studio is fairly small, having just 22 employees, but it's currently working on an unannounced game, which Capcom expects "would sell millions, by March next year."

Naturally, Mochizuki's Tweets about Sword Canes Studio have prompted a lot of speculation on Twitter! The majority of the employees at Sword Canes Studio are animators, and the small size of the team has led some to believe that this could be a brand-new iteration in the Ace Attorney franchise. While the series doesn't sell on the same level as some of Capcom's biggest, Ace Attorney Trilogy did sell more than 2.10 million copies, according to Capcom's investor relations website. However, Capcom already has Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy set to release in early 2024, and it seems unlikely the publisher would drop two games in the series that close to one another.

Given Sword Canes Studio's history as a support team, it's possible they're actually working on something big alongside one of Capcom's other internal developers. If that is the case, the game could end up being a bigger name, such as Resident Evil or Monster Hunter. There's simply no way of knowing for sure, but given Capcom's expectations, it will likely be announced sometime in the very near future. In addition to this unannounced game, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, and Pragmata, it looks like 2024 is shaping up to be another big year for Capcom!

