New Ace Attorney Collection Revealed

During today's Capcom Showcase, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy was announced for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The compilation will collect three games in the series: Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destines, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice. Capcom revealed that the game will be releasing in early 2024, though a specific release date has not been revealed, as of this writing. The graphics for each game have been remastered in HD, and the collection will also have seven different language options to choose from.

A trailer for the collection can be found below.

The titles in Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy all originally released on the Nintendo DS and 3DS platforms. The games pick up where the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy left off, offering new stories set in the same world. When Apollo Justice opens, Phoenix Wright has been disbarred and accused of murder, and he must be defended by the game's titular character. In the following two games, Phoenix returns as the main character, but he is joined by Apollo Justice as a playable character. Phoenix got top-billing in the next two games, but Capcom has put Apollo Justice's name front and center for this new collection!

The Ace Attorney franchise has become a popular one for Capcom over the last 20+ years. The series started life in 2001 on the Game Boy Advance, but was not brought to North America until 2005 when Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney released on Nintendo DS. The series quickly became a staple of Nintendo's handhelds, but Capcom has been bringing these games to a lot more platforms over the last few years. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy actually marks the third collection based on the series, following Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy in 2019 and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles in 2021. Surprisingly, there will still be a handful of games left uncollected after Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, so hopefully Capcom will keep these collections coming!

