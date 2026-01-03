5 Gender Swapped Marvel Rivals Skins We Want After Lady Loki

Marvel Rivals has already been having fun with alternate skins for its roster of characters, with plenty of fun riffs and deep cuts to the larger Marvel lore. One of the best, though, is the recently announced Lady Loki skin. Reimagined as a woman in storylines like the Earth X miniseries and J. Michael Straczynski’s run on Thor, Loki’s female form was popular enough that it was even adapted for the MCU in Loki.

She’s now set to make the leap to Marvel Rivals. However, instead of recasting Hela in the form, the game is officially presenting the skin as a different version of Loki, with the same abilities intact but with new dialogue options and character interactions. It opens the door for other Marvel Rivals characters to get the same treatment, finding a clever way to incorporate more Marvel heroes into the game without having to completely introduce new characters that might have similar move-sets to established figures. After Lady Loki, here are the five Marvel Rivals characters we’d love to see a gender-swapped skin for.

Captain Carter For Captain America

The World War II-era love interest for Captain America, Peggy Carter got renewed focus in the modern era thanks to Haley Atwell’s performance of the character in Captain America: The First Avenger. Variants of Peggy have since been reimagined in comics, video games like MARVEL SNAP, and shows like What If…? as someone who could have been enhanced by the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers, leading to her becoming known as Captain Carter. A skin redesign for Captain America would be simple enough, bringing it a bit of British flavor to the champion of liberty. It would also be a fun way to reference her origins in gaming in Marvel Puzzle Quest.

She-Thing For Thing

A relatively minor character in the larger Marvel Universe, Sharon Ventura’s eventual transformation into She-Thing could be referenced in Marvel Rivals as a new take on the Vanguard. A former wrestler who briefly went by the name Ms. Marvel before being physically transformed by Cosmic Rays, She-Thing was a fresh chance for the Fantastic Four to give Ben Grimm someone who could fully understand his situation. Sharon could be a fun deep cut to bring to the world of Marvel Rivals, while also expanding the number of female characters in the Vanguard class.

Rescue For Iron Man

Making her cinematic debut during the climax of Avengers: Endgame, Rescue would be a fun new skin to bring to Marvel Rivals. The blue Iron Man-style armor is piloted by Pepper Potts, Tony Stark’s long-time assistant and love interest in the movies. Given the character’s typical flight-heavy movement, it would be easy to see the armored Avenger reimagined for Marvel Rivals with Pepper.

Rescue’s more defensive capabilities and use of drones in the original comics could also be referenced with a new skin reimagining Iron Man’s arc reactor blasts with more remote-based attacks and moves. Rescue could also offer a very different kind of personality than Iron Man, changing the tone of the characters’ in-game interactions and attacks.

Thor (Jane Foster) For Thor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

One of the more straightforward translations for a possible new skin, the Jane Foster version of Thor could be a great way to tweak the Thunder God. As seen in Jason Aaron’s acclaimed comics run and at the heart of the drama within Thor: Love and Thunder, Jane Foster’s tenure as the Asgardian hero would be an easy fit for the game. Her attacks would likely carry the same burst of power, befitting Jane’s power boost once she claimed Mjolnir in the MCU and the comics.

A Jane Foster skin would be a great tweak for Marvel Rivals, a powerhouse that could easily fit in alongside the other musclebound fighters like Angela. She could also, like Loki, highlight the gender fluidity that comes with the Asgardian characters in the Marvel Universe. Even if they didn’t want to incorporate the Jane Foster Thor as the skin, Jane’s current comics role as Valkyrie could be used as the basis for a new skin.

Gwenpool For Deadpool

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

While Deadpool has yet to make his debut in Marvel Rivals, fans know he’s making his leap to the game in the upcoming Season 6. It would also be very easy (and potentially a great meta gag) to incorporate an alternate skin that reimagines the character as Gwenpool. Introduced as part of a series of variant covers, Gwenpool’s design struck a chord with fans and quickly evolved into her own character.

A person from the “real world” who finds herself shifting into the superhero setting, Gwenpool’s chatter could easily include lots of in-jokes about the genre and video games at large. Gwen’s unique power set relies on her ability to use weapons, making her a natural fit for Wade Wilson’s likely reliance on guns and swords. Gwenpool would also just be another fun modern character to throw into the mix alongside the more established faces of the Marvel Universe, and would be an ideal alternate skin to include after Deadpool’s release.