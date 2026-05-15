Marvel Rivals Season 8 Goes Live With Huge New Update, Here Are the Patch Notes

Season 8 of Marvel Rivals has today kicked off with the release of a substantial new update. With the latest seasonal shift to Marvel Rivals, NetEase Games is most notably adding Devil Dinosaur as the game’s latest playable character. Later on in Season 8, Cyclops will also be joining the game and will become the latest playable X-Men character. In the immediate future, though, a handful of major overhauls have come to the popular multiplayer game right now.

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Downloadable across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, the Season 8 update for Marvel Rivals is a pretty sizable one. In terms of new content, Devil Dinosaur is the most prominent addition to the game but has been joined by a new battle pass and new skins appearing in the shop. A new seasonal even, called “Devil Dino Hide and Seek”, has also begun and will last the entirety of Season 8.

As far as refinements to the existing game go, NetEase hasn’t made many major overhauls. The most notable changes to Marvel Rivals have come to the Blood Hunt and Path to Doomsday modes, where certain characters have received some tweaks to their kits. In the main multiplayer mode, Black Widow and Captain America have had two issues of their own resolved that were continuing to plague players.

To get a look at everything that has been done to Marvel Rivals with the start of Season 8, you can find the full patch notes below.

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All-New Content

New Hero

New Hero Devil Dinosaur is stomping his way into the Marvel Rivals roster!

New Stories

New Serial – Sins of Alchemax

New Devil Dinosaur Lore – The Devil in the Details

New In Store

Hulk – Infinity Hulk Bundle

Deadpool – Monster King Bundle

Devil Dinosaur – Chrono-Armor Bundle

Devil Dinosaur – Tropical Beast

Devil Dinosaur – Emoji Bundle

Rogue – Starlit Rebel Chroma Midnight Mirage/High Noon and Ultimate Ability VFX

Jeff the Land Shark – Devil Landshark Chroma Magma Menace/Rosy Ruin and Ultimate Ability VFX

Take a Seat…or Squat?: New animation for Devil Dinosaur

New Accessories for Devil Dinosaur, Black Widow, The Thing, Angela, Namor Hela, and The Punisher

S8 Battle Pass

The Chronoverse trembles, and Alchemax’s shadow looms large. But where darkness falls, heroes rise! Unlock the epic new Battle Pass, Project: Heroic Age, featuring 10 brand-new sets of heroic costumes! Highlighted costumes include: Rogue – Starlit Rebel, Jeff the Land Shark – Devil Landshark, and Gambit – Barrier Buster.

Season Event: Devil Dino Hide and Seek

Lunella needs your help tracking down her colossal companion! Jump into the all-new “Devil Dino Hide and Seek” event and follow his massive footprints across timelines. Complete missions for Units, Chrono Tokens, Gallery Cards, and more!

Rank Rewards

Gold Rank Rewards: Reach Gold or above for the exclusive Devil Dinosaur – Corporate Cruncher costume.

Fixes and Optimizations

Blood Hunt

Jeff the Land Shark: Even the most ravenous predators need to reload their… bubbles? We fixed a frustrating aquatic anomaly where securing an elimination with Jeff’s bubbles failed to grant the intended charge restoration. The chaos now keeps flowing!

Environmental Stability: The dimensional barriers during the Blood Hunt were tearing at the seams. We’ve patched several localized combat rifts that occasionally caused heroes to helplessly clip out of bounds or get wedged into the map geometry.

Thor: The Odinson was channeling a bit too much lightning. We discovered that stacking multiple active Ultimate Storm Enhancements caused his Final Storm to actually increase his Awakening Rune duration instead of consuming it; essentially breaking the laws of Asgardian magic. The Odinforce has been properly calibrated: Final Storm will now correctly consume the awakening duration as intended.

Path to Doomsday: The Avengers

Loki’s Mischief Contained: We’ve resolved a temporal glitch where falling victim to Loki’s mind control under specific, chaotic conditions would leave heroes permanently suspended in mid-air or trapped in anomalous KO states.

Loki Balance Adjustments: It seems the God of Mischief was reigning a little too supreme over this timeline. We’ve called in the TVA to prune his excessive power levels across the board: Classic Mode: Loki’s Base Health has been brought down from 3,500 to a more mortal 3,000. Additionally, the cooldown for Bend the Knee has been increased from 8s to 15s, and its mind-control duration has been halved from 4s down to 2s. All-Heroes Mode: Loki’s Base Health takes a hit here as well, dropping from a beefy 4,500 to 3,500. Bend the Knee receives the identical tuning: cooldown increased from 8s to 15s, and control duration slashed from 4s to 2s. (We know he’s a god, but we still need a fair fight!)



Heroes