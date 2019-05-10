Casetify’s Pokemon Phone Cases Launch in Time for Detective Pikachu

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now in theaters, and Casetify is marking the occasion by launching the fruits of their partnership with The Pokemon Company. They’ve collaborated on a limited edition collection of cases and accessories for various iPhone models, which launch today, May 10th at 10am EST.

You can shop the entire Casetify Pokemon Day and Night Collection right here. It includes casese based on some of the most popular Pokemon, including an awesome collage design featuring Charmander, Bulbasaur, Eevee, Snorlax, Jigglypuff and more. The collection also offers options for personalization, including the ability to add names, locations and more to the “I choose you” Pikachu case design.

In addition to cases, the Castify Pokemon Day and Night Collection will also include accessories for AirPods, laptops, wireless phone chargers, tablets, wallets, and more.

The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

