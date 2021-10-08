Chivalry 2 Reveals Two New Weapons Coming Soon

Today, Torn Banner Studios revealed two new weapons coming to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. game with a future update. More specifically, the two new weapons will be added with the game’s second content update, which doesn’t have a date, but when it does release, it will add both the Chair and the Rapier as weapons.

Unfortunately, we are still missing the finer details on each weapon, but the tweets below do show them in action. The video doesn’t really demonstrate this, but it’s safe to assume the Rapier will be all about speed and agility. Meanwhile, the chair will presumably be more for comedic effect, though in the video below it looks like it packs a punch when you manage to make contact with it.

As you would expect, players are excited to see the new weapons, though some of this excitement is being drowned out by complaints about the current state of the game. That said, this happens every time there’s news on the title.

As noted, the update currently doesn’t have a release date, but it is said to be “coming soon.” Of course, “soon” is not only subjective, but it’s vague. That said, we will keep you posted as more information is provided.

Chivalry 2 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the popular multiplayer game — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here.

“Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first-person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era – from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more.”

