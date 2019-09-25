Here’s What Chris Evans Could Look Like as Street Fighter’s Guile

Now that it would seem like Chris Evans’ time as Captain America is well and truly done, the question on people’s lips seems to be: what’s next? Given that he starred in some of the most critically and financially successful films of the last decade, it’s not exactly a shocking question to ponder. One piece of fan art from noted image manipulator BossLogic imagines what Evans might look like should he decided to sign on for a live-action Street Fighter film. As Guile, of course, with the hair and everything.

The image, which you can check out a version of below, was originally shared by the artist around this time last year. It used a photo of Evans taken during the Avengers: Endgame reshoots in Atlanta in 2018, and BossLogic added a few tweaks and touches to turn Evans into a very specific take on Guile.

But he’s back at it again, and has updated the image to clean up a few odds and ends while also adding an American flag patch or two to really emphasize the look. And then there’s the hair — which is significantly better now, and resembles about what Evan’s hair might actually look like in the style of Guile’s gravity-defying haircut.

What do you think of BossLogic's take on Chris Evans as Street Fighter's Guile? Would you be interested in seeing the Captain America actor in a live-action Street Fighter film?

Street Fighter V is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and PC. The game is still receiving regular updates and new characters. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Street Fighter V right here.