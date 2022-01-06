Christina Aguilera Shows Off New Pokemon Legends: Arceus Footage

Pop singer Christina Aguilera showed off a few seconds of new Pokemon Legends: Arceus footage moments before her son ejected her out of a spaceship. Earlier today, Nintendo released a new commercial showing the “Ain’t No Other Man” singer playing various games on the Nintendo Switch. Included in the commercial is a few new seconds of footage from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, an upcoming game that re-envisions the Pokemon game experience with real time battles and a more open world setting. In the commercial, Aguilera plays the game with her daughter before challenging her son to a game of Among Us. After displaying openly suspicious behavior, Aguilera’s son votes to have Aguilera’s character ejected from the game. Afterwards, Aguilera and her family play some Mario Kart 8, a game well-known for bringing people together and not causing any lingering feelings of resentment. You can check out the commercial below:

https://youtu.be/AjS2WxSnd10

In a recent interview, Aguilera spoke about her and her daughter’s experiences with Pokemon Legends: Arceus.“[While shooting the campaign], my daughter was able to fall in love with a new game,” Aguilera said. “We had a brief moment to [try out] Pokemon Legends: Arceus, It’s so gorgeous, the graphics and the setting that you get to explore in, so she was loving that so much, she wouldn’t give me a turn. But that was on set and yeah, it’s just such a great way for your family to connect.” During that same interview, Aguilera revealed that she was a person of fine taste, as she admitted having a soft spot for Wario and Waluigi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the upcoming Pokemon game that reimagines the Pokemon franchise from the ground up. Set in a “feudal era” of the Sinnoh region (then called the Hisui region), the game follows a Pokemon trainer as they try to compile the region’s first Pokedex. Notably, players don’t switch from an overworld map to a battle screen when encountering a Pokemon. Instead, players have to react in real time to capture Pokemon or when wild Pokemon see players and attack them. The game also features a reimagined battle system that takes into account attack speed into a fight’s progression, as well as several alternate Pokemon forms and new evolutions.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released on January 28, 2022.