Cities: Skylines Has Sold More Than 5 Million Copies, Gets New Free Content

People seem to really like Cities: Skylines. Like millions of people. How many millions? Well, today, Europa Universalis publisher Paradox Interactive announced that in addition to turning three years old this weekend, Cities: Skylines has now surpassed five million copies sold across PC, Mac, and Linux.

To celebrate the sales milestone — as well as its looming anniversary — developer Colossal Order is dishing out some new Mars-themed content, which includes a unique Rocket City building dubbed Xchirp launcher, an astronaut chirper, and a free radio station called Official Mars Radio. Additionally, Paradox Interactive is throwing in a 10 percent discount to all owners of Cities: Skylines when they pre-order its upcoming game, Surviving Mars, which releases next week on March 15th.

Lastly, Colossal Order also took this time to provide some interesting stats about its popular city-builder, revealing that it has released over 1,000 new features for the game since its launch, and that its community has contributed more than 144,000 mods to-date.

This time last year, Paradox Interactive made a similar announcement, revealing that Cities: Skylines had surpassed 3.5 million copies sold. What this means, courtesy of a little math, is that the city-builder went on to sell another 1.5 million copies on PC in its third year, an impressive rate for a game this deep into its release.

Paradox Interactive’s best-selling game of all-time, Cities: Skylines, continues to find more and more success in the behemoth-sized hole that SimCity left behind in the city-building genre years ago. And it’s a space it mostly has to itself, without any substantial competition, which means in another year expect to read another similar article touting another impressive sales milestone.

In addition to PC, Mac, and Linux, Cities: Skylines is available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Sales numbers for these platforms were not provided, and were notably excluded from the five million figure.

More on Cities: Skylines below, courtesy of Paradox Interactive:

Cities: Skylines is a modern take on the classic city simulation. The game introduces new game play elements to realize the thrill and hardships of creating and maintaining a real city whilst expanding on some well-established tropes of the city building experience.

It also includes the ability to mod the game to suit your play style as a fine counter balance to the layered and challenging simulation. You’re only limited by your imagination, so take control and reach for the sky!