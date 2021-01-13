CMON's New Teen Titans GO, Looney Tunes, and Scooby-Doo Games are Live on Kickstarter

✖

CMON's latest Kickstarter literally has something for everyone, as it's actually comprised of three games in one campaign. CMON Presents: The Animation Collection consists of Teen Titans GO! Mayhem!, Looney Tunes Mayhem!, and Scooby-Doo: The Board Game, and the campaign is now live on Kickstarter. The project has already been completely funded, though CMON will be releasing new free add-ons to the game each day throughout the campaign, sweetening the pot even more. You can check out the campaign and all the tiers right here.

Teen Titans GO and Looney Tunes are both part of the Mayhem system and will come with fully painted miniatures, 10 locations, and a variety of cards and tokens. The Scooby-Doo board game will come with miniatures and a full game board, and is a fully cooperative experience.

You can check out the official descriptions for all three games below.

Scooby-Doo: The Board Game

"In this cooperative board game, players take on roles of the Mystery Inc. Gang, each with their own unique ability and beautifully painted figures in this Kickstarter Exclusive Deluxe version of the game. Moving through 8 Locations by foot or by driving the Mystery Machine, the Gang must work together to collect resources to build traps and capture the Monster that has been terrorizing the town and visitors away! The Mystery Inc. Gang can only succeed when actions, good planning, and a bit of luck are brought together against an unleashed Monster...with many zany hijinks along the way!"

Teen Titans GO! Mayhem!

"In this family skirmish game, two teams go head-to-head in a series of battles to prove their superiority. The powerful characters move around a randomized map made up of 10 memorable Locations from the cartoon, trying their best to fulfill their quests, using their unique abilities, take the other team out of the way, and reach 5 Victory Points! Pick your characters, combine their abilities for incredible combos, cleverly use your Mayhem cards, complete your GO! Cards' tasks, and with a little luck from the dice, prove that you are the Superior Team (and who will get control of the remote!)."

Looney Tunes Mayhem!

"Are you ready, eager young player In this family skirmish game, two teams of the most iconic characters of the Looney Tunes world fight each other using everything ACME has to offer. Every character has unique abilities and a double-sided Dashboard, with different possibilities for double the fun! Choose your allies, combine their abilities and special equipment, cost on the luck of the dice, and use your Mayhem cards to squish, sting, explode, and knock your opponents out. The first team that acquires 5 Victory Points is the winner, proving once and for all, what this hunting season is for, doc!"

