Bandai Namco Reveals New Code Vein Screenshots

Bandai Namco took to Twitter to share more screenshots of the sword-swinging, blood-draining Code Vein that’s coming to consoles and PC.

Amid Dragon Ball FighterZ teasers and other projects, the Bandai Namco Twitter account shared eight new Code Vein images. These screenshots feature some of the game’s enemies, the massive weapons that players wield to take down those foes, and some combat shots against enemies many times the size of the game’s protagonist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bandai Namco shared the images through two different back-to-back tweets, both of which are seen below.

Today’s CODE VEIN screenshots features Mido an enhanced Revenant searching for more power! We also feature Combo Drains and the weapons you’ll use to fight for survival! CODE VEIN will be available on the Xbox One, PS4, and PC! Pre-order: https://t.co/czmuA37rvh pic.twitter.com/e25yeOsgQQ — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 19, 2018

We still have more #CODEVEIN screenshots to sink your teeth into! pic.twitter.com/6HzgVxph7q — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 19, 2018

There are a couple of different weapons shown off in the images, but those appear to be just a few of many of the variety that players can choose from. Previous trailers and screenshots have included everything from greatswords to halberds with many early impressions of the game likening the combat and gear to that of the Dark Souls series.

While the screenshots were a welcome release for Code Vein from Bandai Namco, players wanted to know more about the game’s release date. Code Vein doesn’t currently have an exact date for the release, so any dates players see on the game’s product pages through retailers are just placeholders, and Bandai Namco isn’t ready to give up that date just yet.

Nice try! But stay tuned ^w^ — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 19, 2018

*posts more screenshots* — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 19, 2018

The game is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and while pre-orders are open now, the PC option for Steam doesn’t appear to be available yet. Code Vein’s overview on Bandai Namco’s site gives a summary of the game for those who haven’t heard of it but are intrigued by the screenshots.

“In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity’s past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This final stronghold is where the remaining few fight to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood. Give into the bloodlust fully and risk becoming one of the Lost, fiendish ghouls devoid of any remaining humanity. Wandering aimlessly in search of blood, the Lost will stop at nothing to satisfy their hunger. Team up and embark on a journey to the ends of hell to unlock your past and escape your living nightmare in CODE VEIN.”