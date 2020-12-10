ComicBook.com's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide for Tabletop

It's the holiday season here in ComicBook land, and while the holidays are certainly going to be different this season, that doesn't mean you can't have some fun during them. One of the easiest ways to instantly spice up your holidays is getting out one of your favorite board games to play, though you might have done that already over the course of the year. If that's the case, you're still in luck, because there were some amazing games that released this year in tabletop, and we're to break down which ones might be perfect for you and the best place to get them, and you can start checking out our suggestions on the next slide! As for the games featured here, there's a little bit of something for everyone, as games are broken into several categories. We've got Card Games, Party Games, Experienced Gamers, New Player Friendly, Licensed Games, and Our Favorites, which could be like a hundred games in itself but I'm limiting myself to just a few. Now this wouldn't be a holiday guide without a few games that are in the holiday spirit, so I've included a few below that will be a perfect addition to your time around the Christmas tree, which should help the A Christmas Story marathon pass a bit quicker. Letters To Santa: This is a Christmas themed version of the classic Love Letter, and it's just as addictive an experience with Santa and Snowmen gracing the cards instead of Bishops and Princesses. You can pick it up here. Elf: Journey From The North Pole: Funko Games has the perfect solution for a holiday board game with this Elf-themed board game, a game perfect for fans of all ages. You'll help Buddy find his dad as he travels from the North Pole to New York City and visits secret goal landmarks along the way. Whoever has the most points wins the day, and you can find the game here. Race To The North Pole: This title is a bit more for the experienced player, but it's well worth it, as it features a spinning board that changes up the landscape when big storms hit, and you'll need to adapt to the new path and make it through the danger to reach your destination. You can find the game right here. Alright, without further ado hit the next slide to check out what other games you should nab this holiday season, and as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Card Games (Photo: Renegade,/Cryptozoic) Space Battle Lunchtime Publisher: Renegade Game Studios Space Battle Lunchtime isn't just a delightful comic series from Oni Press any longer, as it is now an equally delightful and immensely addictive card game from Renegade Game Studios. The premise of a cooking competition in outer space is a surreal one but Renegade utilizes the theme perfectly, with art from the comics and a gameplay loop that's incredibly easy to pick up after just a turn or two. You'll be creating amazing dishes in and earning points in no time. You can pick it up here. Dark Nights Metal: DC Metal Deck-Building Game Publisher: Cryptozoic Cryptozoic's original DC Deck-Building Game is already one of my favorite deck-builders of the past few years, and now it just got one of its most interesting expansions yet. Not only do you get a new subtype of cards to collect and use in Metal cards, but you also get the ability to control multiple heroes after you rescue them from the clutches of the Batman Who Laughs. Those new additions give the game an injection of welcome energy, and if you like the original storyline, you're going to dig the new Dark Nights Metal themed cards, locations, and abilities, so do yourself a favor and check it out. You can find the game right here. You can pick it up here. prevnext

Party Games (Photo: Funko/Big Potato/Exploding Kittens) MTV: The Throwback Music Party Game Published By: Big Potato Games Big Potato Games' had a hit on its hands with the Blockbuster Party Game, and now it's taken another beloved nostalgia goldmine in MTV and run with it. The MTV Party Game has players attempting to use their musical knowledge to convey the song on their chosen cards to their team, though there are two phases to the game, which gives you multiple opportunities to succeed. Whether you're going to rattle off names of songs with the word love in the Head to Head challenge or want to perform something to get your team to guess the right answer, you'll have a chance to show off your skills, and everyone is bound to have a great time regardless of whether you win or lose. You can pick it up right here. Pop-Tarts Game Published By: Funko Games Most think of Pop-Tarts as delicious breakfast treats, but now they are part of a brand new game from Funko, and it's a game perfect for any game night. The goal is simple, as you are trying to collect 30 points to win, and to pick up Pop Tart cards (either toasted or from the fridge) you'll need to strategically use your Action Cards to manipulate the line and get Pop Tart cards onto your plate. It's easy to learn and fun to play, and what more could you ask for? You can pick it up right here. A Game of Cat and Mouth Published By: Exploding Kittens Exploding Kittens was a phenomenon when it hit, and now the same team is bringing you an all new game that ups the crazy factor. It's called A Game of Cat and Mouth, and you know you're in for something different just by taking a look at the board, which has a cat vomiting a rainbow and two paws on either side. You use the paws to slingshot balls through the Cat's open mouth, and if you can get them through to the other side you score points and pave the way to victory. It's a guaranteed hit with just about anyone and is trippy enough to leave an impression. You can pick it up right here. prevnext

Experienced Gamers (Photo: Fantasy Flight/Level 99) Marvel Champions: The Rise of Red Skull Published By: Asmodee and Fantasy Flight Games For those looking for a superhero experience with depth, you can't go wrong with Marvel Champions, but there's a brand new expansion to the game that introduces new heroes to the mix (including the ever so amazing Spider-Woman), new villains to battle like Taskmaster and of course Red Skull, and a full campaign mode, which makes the already stellar game even better. If you've already got the core game this is a no-brainer, but even if you don't, it's still worth picking up both for an ultimately rewarding experience. You can pick it up right here. BattleCON: Devastation Remastered Published By: Level 99 Games BattleCON has become a fan favorite in the years since it first came to Kickstarter, and to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Level 99 Games, the studio has released an enhanced version of the popular BattleCON: Devastation of Indines box set. The slick dueling card game has the same addictive gameplay you've come to love but features new artwork, packaging, and new experiences for you to master. No fighting game fan will want to miss out, because BattleCON has never looked better. You can pick it up right here. prevnext

New Player Friendly (Photo: Funko/Z-Man) Funko Marvel Battleworld, Published By: Funko Games Funko has dominated the collectible space, and they managed to bring some of those same sensibilities to tabletop with a game that anyone can learn in a matter of minutes. Battleworld combines delightful collectible heroes with a genuinely fun set of mechanics that is only growing with new expansions and accessories +lime the amazing Thanks). It's addictive to gain new heroes, and the roster is far more varied than you would necessarily expect, so this is an easy recommendation for just about any fan. You can pick up the Series 1 Mega Pack Set here.

You can pick the Thanos Ship here. Pandemic: Hot Zone - North America Published By Z-Man Games The Pandemic series is one of tabletop's most popular franchises, and with Pandemic: Hot Zone - North America Z-Man managed to create a package that puts approachability first without sacrificing what makes the game so addictive. You can pick up the game in a matter of a few turns, and despite the lack of campaign or larger board you'll still get a satisfying experience, and the best part is you'll likely get several sessions in because of the tighter ruleset. This is the perfect entryway into the series, though has enough depth to keep longtime players entertained. You can pick it up right here. prevnext

Story Games (Photo: Z-Man/Plaid Hat) Forgotten Waters Published By: Plaid Hat Games If you've ever wanted to be a pirate, look no further than Plaid Hat Games' Forgotten Waters. The game puts you in the role of a ship's crew, and each player will be responsible for the teams' success in their own unique way. Whether you're tracking the ship's rations, loading the cannons, or keeping a lookout for land and enemy ships, you'll feel like a part of a well-oiled machine as you maneuver through an ever changing narrative that will always feel unique every time you play. You're going to live the pirate's life for sure, so grab an eye patch and a hat and get ready for a rollicking good time. You can pick it up right here. Pandemic Legacy Season 0 Published By: Z-Man Games While North America boils the franchise down to its essential mechanics, Pandemic Season 0 also does a bit of streamlining but doesn't lose any of its depth and adds a thrilling narrative to the mix. An immersive campaign set in 1962 in the midst of the Cold War will have you working with the CIA attempting to stop a Soviet Bioweapon, and since it's a prequel to the other seasons you can just jump right in here if you've never played the series. Mechanics are streamlined and expanded in interesting ways, including the removal of Outbreaks, though Secret Agents will quickly throw all your plans into chaos if too many land in one spot, and that's before we get into factions and teams. The franchise continues it's hitting streak, and this is the perfect time to hop in. You can pick it up right here. prevnext

Licensed Games (Photo: WizKids/CMON/Spin Master) Marvel United Published By: CMON and Spin Master Games Some of Marvel's biggest heroes leap to your tabletop in Marvel United, a cooperative adventure that has players working as a team of Avengers to take down villains like the Red Skull, Taskmaster, and more, and it's a game any Marvel fan will love. The game requires you to be quick on your feet in response to the chaos villains cause on their turns, and you'll also need to work as a team in every facet of the game to win, as your actions will directly benefit the next player, and can go a long way to either turning the tide or keeping your momentum. It doesn't hurt that the miniatures are out of this world, making for a Marvel game that should appeal to just about any fan. You can pick it up right here. WWE DiceMasters Published By: WizKids WizKids is home to some big-time games, including WWE HeroClix, and that would certainly make a worthy pick here. That said, I'm actually going to go with WWE DiceMasters instead, and there are several reasons. Like HeroClix, DiceMasters will take a few turns to really get the hang of, but the core gameplay loop is easier to grasp compared to HeroClix, and soon you'll be moving around dice on your mat like a pro. That loop is also quite addictive, and because of the sheer number of superstars available in the Campaign Box and additional Tag Team and Legends sets, you'll get an absurd amount of replayability out of the game with a rather low bar of investment. Throwdowns are a blast in this game, so if you want something a little different but no less compelling for the WWE fan in your life, DiceMasters might be just the thing. You can pick it up right here. prevnext