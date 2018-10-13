‘Command & Conquer’ Remasters Teased By EA

Remember Command & Conquer? One of the most iconic and influential classic real-time strategy series that EA has recently sideline to just mobile game material? Well, we do, and we can confirm that the world would be a better place with more Command & Conquer in it.

Luckily, that’s exactly what we might be getting.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. We’re getting a new Command & Conquer game that isn’t a mobile title? No. Well, maybe we are, but probably not. However, EA has teased that some remasters could be on the way for the game’s 25th anniversary, which is in two years.

The tease comes way of Jim Vessella, a producer at EA, and who was on the production team for Command & Conquer 3 and Red Alert 3. A fan himself, Vessella writes, via a Reddit post, that this time in his life is home of some of this favorite moments.

Vessella continues:

“As most of you may know, we recently announced Command & Conquer: Rivals, a mobile game set in the Command & Conquer universe. Following the reveal of Rivals, we heard you loud and clear: the Command & Conquer community also wants to see the franchise return to PC. And as a fan of C&C for over 20 years, I couldn’t agree more. With that in mind we’ve been exploring some exciting ideas regarding remastering the classic PC games, and already have the ball rolling on our first effort to celebrate the upcoming 25th Year Anniversary.

“We are eager to hear your feedback to help influence our current thoughts for PC and what comes next. Over the next few weeks we’ll be talking to fans in a variety of ways…As a long time C&C fan and developer, I am just as passionate about the C&C franchise as you are, and look forward to hearing your thoughts as they help us shape the future of C&C at EA!”

The first Command & Conquer game released all the way back in 1995, and so it would be nice to revisit some of the earlier games in the series in remastered form. And from the sounds of it, we will be doing that quite soon.