Conan O’Brien Goes Super Saiyan With Dragon Ball Legends ‘Clueless Gamer’ Video

Conan O’Brien has had his ‘Clueless Gamer’ segment for quite awhile now, bringing his hilarious lack of “git gud” into the Internet for all to enjoy/mock. Let’s face it, it’s terrible – but sometimes watching terrible people play is the best part and he is usually joined by celebrities that know a thing or two about our beloved vidja games. Their latest segment is all about Dragon Ball Legends as he’s joined by Actor Ron Funches.

As his usual videos go, they open up with talking about the game in question. In this case, there’s a lot of talk about mobile games and how they’re good for playing on the total. As for why Goku isn’t a good dad, Funches hilariously added “he’s always away from his kids for himself or he’s dead.” Welp, yeah – yeah, that would do it.

Dragon Ball Legends is available now in the app store by Bandai Namco, the team behind the popular console/PC games.

According to the mobile game’s official description:

Get ready for the all-new Dragon Ball smartphone game that fans around the world have been waiting for! Battle it out in high quality 3D stages with character voicing! Enjoy 1 on 1 action against rival players from across the globe!

Card Action Battles with Intuitive Controls

– Easily control your favorite DB fighters.

– Unleash fierce combos and explosive special moves with the touch of a finger!

Worldwide Versus Battles

– Real-time battles against DB fans from around the world.

– Power up your own character and crush the competition!

Original Storyline

– Play as the all new character designed by Akira Toriyama!

– Experience a new adventure with Goku and all your favorite characters.

Right now the game is available on the Google Play Store so you can take on the fight and assume the role of your favourite characters on the go. Yes, that even means the toilet.

What do you think about Conan’s Clueless Gamer segment? Do you have a favourite one by everyone’s beloved red head? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us all about it!