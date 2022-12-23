Conor McGregor Trashes EA's UFC Games

Conor McGregor has made EA his current target after trashing the EA Sports UFC games. Conor McGregor is one of the most renowned UFC fighters out there and although he has had some struggles in recent years, his larger-than-life and increasingly bombastic personality hasn't gone away. So much so, that he's calling out the company that has signed a few of his paychecks. When UFC started taking off, THQ secured the license and made a number of awesome games called UFC Undisputed. They were really great games and at the time, there weren't many other MMA titles, particularly at this level. However, after THQ went bankrupt and lost the various licenses, EA swooped in to claim the UFC license. Since 2014, UFC has pumped out four games, two of which have had Conor McGregor on the cover.

However, McGregor doesn't seem to like EA's take on the UFC series. Conor McGregor took to Twitter (via Dexerto) to trash EA's UFC 4, calling it "garbáiste" which is Irish for "garbage". He noted that the early games "where the best", but it's unclear if he's referencing THQ games or EA's early UFC titles. He also posted a picture of him playing UFC 2 with YouTuber KSI. Nevertheless, McGregor did not make his opinions on EA's most current title a secret. It's been over two years since the last UFC game from EA and it's unclear if there will a new one in 2023. Either way, hopefully EA can correct some of the issues as many of Conor's fans echoed his comments in the replies. Some noted that THQ's entries were better, while some specifically singled out EA's UFC 2 as a top-tier MMA game.

The big bad boss of @Burberry. Damn those early ufc games where the best. The new one current is garbáiste. pic.twitter.com/aDANT0AKj9 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 22, 2022

There has previously only been a two year gap between all of the EA UFC games. However, the pandemic may have impacted the development of the next game. It's unclear if or when the next UFC game will be, but they've performed well enough that a fifth game is expected at some point.

