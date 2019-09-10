Control Update Fixes Console Problems, Improves Stability on All Platforms

A new Control update is out as of September 10th to address many of the problems players had with the title upon its release. Developer Remedy Entertainment acknowledged over a week ago that players were encountering performance issues, particularly on consoles, and committed to fixing them. The new update looks to do so by improving stability on all platforms, optimizing frame rates, and resolving other issues.

The patch is only out on the PlayStation 4 right now, according to the patch notes shared by the developer on the game’s site, but the update will go out for other platforms “very soon.” An announcement like the one below should be shared on social media whenever the patch is released for other platforms, so expect to see that there if you’re waiting on an Xbox One or PC update.

In the meantime, you can see everything that’s included in the update below as well as through the official patch notes. If you’re wondering whether or not Control is worth a try now that performance has supposedly been improved, you can check out our review here.

General

Bug and crash fixes to missions, combat and overall game play

Fixed multiple issues with the PC launcher related to DX11/DX12 crashes

Performance

Improved title stability on all platforms

Improved general frame-rate performance through optimisations made to multiple systems and content

UI

Improved map loading times (map will no longer tease information)

Motion Blur On/Off toggle added to Options menu

Film Grain On/Off toggle added to Options menu

Fixed incorrect UI behaviour on ultra-wide monitors (PC)

Fixed multiple issues when incorrect subtitles are shown for multiple languages

Fixed issue when the game centers the aim on Jesse’s head

Fixed multiple UI related issues

Progression

Fixed an issue when player could not acquire ‘Pierce Charging Efficiency’ and ‘Spin Grouping Efficiency’ upgrade

Fixed issue when Crafting Charge and personal Mods would not give the Weapon/Mod but take the materials (Sorry. The Board was greedy)

Fixed issue that prevented players activating the Pierce weapon form upgrade

Fixed issue when Jesse is unable to cleanse the ‘Transit Corridor South’ Control point upon returning from Prime Candidate Program area in the mission The Face of the Enemy

Fixed an issue when Heptonstall would not spawn during certain story missions in the “Old Friends” side-mission (still looking for his buddy Remus)

Fixed issue when Hiss Barrier remains in the Directorial Override mission’s Control Room if the player dies during the binding cut scene

Sound

Fixed issue when certain licensed music tracks play after enabling the ‘Mute Copyrighted Tracks’ option

Fixed and issue when audio is out of sync in the Dr Darling videos (PS4)

Misc

Fixed issue with the Charge weapon forms erroneous blast radius causing (way) too much visual damage to the environments

Fixed an issue where game would stall when completing a story mission and unlocking a trophy (PS4)

Control is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.