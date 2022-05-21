Corvus Belli Reveals First Look at Warcrow Miniatures

✖

Corvus Belli has revealed a first look at the miniatures that will appear in its upcoming Warcrow series of games. Corvus Belli revealed the miniature for Zsoka Isimun, a dwarven hero that will be featured in the upcoming Warcrow Adventures game. Zsoka is heavily armored and wields a deadly warpick and a large shield. She'll be featured in Warcrow Adventures, a dungeon-crawler style board game that will be released this fall. You can check out a first look at the miniature below:

(Photo: Corvus Belli)

In addition, Corvus Belli explained some additional details about the new game, showing off the various attributes each character will have. In addition to basic stats like Health, Energy, and Speed, each character card also has a series of stats indicating which dice they'll roll when they want to make certain checks. In addition to having physical and magical defense dice, each card also displays dice for strength, perception, agility, charisma, intelligence, and willpower. Each character also has a basic ability that grants them (or their allies) extra abilities. You can find out more about how Warcrow Adventures works in the video below.

Corvus Belli is considered one of the premier makers of science fiction miniatures, and fans are excited to see what they'll do with a fantasy setting. Not only is the games publisher providing players with teases of a deep world through various videos (like the one seen above), they're also publishing lore and setting material on their website. One noticeable aspect of the Warcrow universe is that its world is ravaged by a mysterious fog, one that can render people catatonic or cause them to disappear entirely.

Corvus Belli plans to release Warcrow Adventures this fall, followed with a full Warcrow miniatures skirmish game at Gen Con 2023.