Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Grand Prix Content Begins This Week

This week, developer Beenox and publisher Activision are adding to Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled in a pretty meaningful way with the start of the Grand Prix series on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. According to Activision, Grand Prix is a set of post-launch season events and challenges that will be free to anyone who purchased the game. Better yet, Grand Pix will feature new characters, karts, and more.

“Hosted by the beloved rooster commentator duo, Chick and Stew (originally from Crash Tag Team Racing), these racing challenges get players competing in a series of events that are not only ridiculously fun, but also unlock special Grand Prix rewards and characters,” writes Activision. “After each Grand Prix starts, all players should have to do is boot up the game, download the game update (which starts automatically in most cases), and they’re ready to jump into the Grand Prix!”

When you complete a Grand Prix racing challenge, you will begin to fill up your Nitro Gauge and earn Wumpa Coins. The more challenges you enter and complete, the more you’ll earn. As your Nitro Gauge fills, you can unlock a series of rewards, including special karts, character skins, and other customization items. Meanwhile, Wumpa Coins can be used in the Pit Stop to unlock items.

The first series of Grand Prix — dubbed Nitro Tour — will kick off on July 2 at 5:00 p.m. PDT. It will feature a new track — Twilight Tour — which is partially based on the Ancient Egypt and Arabian Town that Crash explores in Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped.

You’ll be able able to race in Nitro Tour as any character, but you will also have the option of five new characters: Tawna Bandicoot (who is a Grand Prix reward) and four members of the Nitro Squad (Isabella, Liz, Megumi, and Ami). The latter four will be earnable in the Pit Stop. Meanwhile, Activision has also begun teasing the next series, which will include the addition of Spyro the Dragon as a racer. You can read more about next series and this one by clicking right here.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is available on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PC port.