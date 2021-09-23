Critical Role to Make Campaign 3 Announcement Next Week

Critical Role will provide players with an update on their hotly anticipated Campaign 3 next week. The web series announced on Twitter that they would air a “State of the Role” on September 30th at 9 AM PT that would formally announce Campaign 3. The announcement will air live on Critical Role‘s Twitch channel and will be posted on YouTube immediately following the broadcast. No other details were provided, but it’s likely that the Campaign 3 announcement will at least provide a date for when the next campaign would begin.

YOU’RE INVITED! Join us next Thursday, Sep. 30th at 9am Pacific on Twitch for a very special State of the Role featuring our awaited Campaign 3 announcement! The VOD will be available immediately on YouTube following the broadcast. See you there! 💖



➡️ https://t.co/oKsRCIyutQ pic.twitter.com/I2P737JazY — Critical Role (@CriticalRole) September 23, 2021

Critical Role is a popular web series starring a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. The series launched on Geek & Sundry back in 2015 and spun out into its own channel shortly after the launch of its second season. Critical Role has grown into a full-fledged media empire. In addition to its weekly programming on Twitch, Critical Role is also developing an animated series for Amazon Prime and has a large merchandise line that includes everything from comics published by Dark Horse to Funko POP! figures to young adult novels. Critical Role also recently launched its own tabletop publishing house. The series also collaborated with Wizards of the Coast to publish an official D&D rulebook set in their world. A second campaign sourcebook – Tal’Dorei Reborn – is expected for release in 2022.

Critical Role‘s D&D campaigns are epic in length. The first and second campaigns each had over 100 episodes, with episodes running between 3 and 5 hours in length. The most recent campaign wrapped up earlier this year and was followed up by an eight episode mini-series titled Exandria Unlimited. Exandria Unlimited is notable in that it featured an “in canon” story not run by Matthew Mercer, the Dungeon Master of the first and second campaigns. Instead, Mercer was a player and the game was run by Aabria Iyengar.

You can catch the Campaign 3 announcement on Critical Role‘s Twitch channel on September 30 at 9 AM. ComicBook.com will also have full coverage of the announcement.