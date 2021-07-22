Critical Role Announces Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn

Critical Role will release an expanded version of the Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting book. Darrington Press, the tabletop publishing arm of Critical Role announced Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn, an expanded version of the previously out-of-print campaign setting book published by Green Ronin Press. The expanded sourcebook is 280 pages and pushes Tal'Dorei 20 years into the future from the first edition of the booik. bringing it in line with the era explored in Critical Role's second campaign. The book will contain nine subclasses and five backgrounds, dozens of creatures, and updated stat blocks and new lore for every member of Vox Machina.

The first edition of the Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting was released in October 2017 just as Critical Role was really starting to hit its critical mass as a game sensation. The book notably featured an early version of the Cobalt Soul monk, a subclass played by Marisha Ray in the second Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

The lead designers of the book are Matthew Mercer, Hannah Rose, and James Haeck. Mercer and Haeck previously collaborated on the first edition of the Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting and all three contributed to the Wizards of the Coast published Explorer's Guide to Wildemount. The rest of the cast of Critical Role also contributed to the new edition of the Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting, as did Exandria Unlimited GM Aabria Iyengar and John Stavropoulous. The cover was illustrated by Genel Jumalon, with illustrations provided by Lead Character Illustrator Lauren Walsh, Cartographer Andy Law, and interior illustrators Jonah Baumann, Elliott Berggren, Lea Bichlmaier, Hunter Bonyun, Allie Briggs, Conceptopolis, Clara Daly, Kent Davis, Nikki Dawes, Isabel Gibney, John Anthony di Giovanni, Wesley Griffith, Illich Henriquez, Claudia Ianniciello, Linda Lithén, Adrián Ibarra Lugo, Nguyen Hieu, Jessica Nguyen, Ariana Orner, Svetoslav Petrov, Kennef Riggles, Aaron J. Riley, Caio Santos, Jessica Scates, Elisa Serio, Ameera Sheikh, Cyarna Trim, Azra Wheeler, and Zuzanna Wuzyk.

Critical Role also announced that Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn will receive a deluxe treatment from Beadle & Grimm's, featuring handouts, battle maps, a GM screen and more.

Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn is scheduled for release in late 2021/early 2022. More information will be released by Critical Role at a later time.